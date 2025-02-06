San Francisco Giants Trading for Former First Overall Pick a 'Win-Win'
With Spring Training right around the corner, there are still some needs that should be addressed by the San Francisco Giants before the start of the new campaign.
It’s been a bit of an interesting offseason for the Giants this winter. San Francisco certainly had multiple needs to address and so far, they have met some of those goals.
The Giants were able to address arguably their biggest need of the offseason by signing shortstop Willy Adames. San Francisco had a major problem in their lineup last year, especially in the power department.
By adding Adames, the hope is that he will be able to snap the lengthy drought of seasons without a player hitting 30 home runs. The Giants haven’t seen a player reach that mark since back in 2004 when Barry Bonds did it.
While adding the slugging shortstop to the lineup will help a lot, San Francisco still might be looking for ways to upgrade, especially in the power department.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently highlighted a potential move that could be a win-win for the Giants and the Detroit Tigers that would send Spencer Torkelson to San Francisco.
“Trying to buy low on former No. 1 overall pick Spencer Torkelson — who doesn't currently project to be in Detroit's Opening Day lineup — would be a good way of trying to solve the power problem in San Francisco," he wrote.
A potential addition of Torkelson could be an appealing one for San Francisco. The former No. 1 overall pick in 2020 hasn’t lived up to expectations with the Tigers and a change of scenery could be best.
In 2024 with Detroit, the 25-year-old slashed .219/.295/.374 with 10 home runs and 37 RBIs in 92 games. It was a disappointing campaign for the slugger and the decisions made by the Tigers this offseason indicate that they might be ready to move on.
Detroit signed second baseman Gleyber Torres this offseason, which will move Colt Keith to first base as the likely starter, making Torkelson the odd man out. The Tigers do plan on giving him some time in the outfield in spring training.
Even though he hasn’t found much success with the Tigers, he could be an appealing player for the Giants to take a flyer on. In 2023, he did hit 31 home runs and drove in 94 RBI, while slashing .233/.313/.446.
At just 25 years old, there is still certainly a scenario in which the young slugger figures things out and it all clicks. However, it might take a change of scenery for that to happen.
With seemingly a desire to add a first baseman still this winter, Torkelson makes sense as a fit for San Francisco.