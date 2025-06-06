Should Giants Revamp Their Offense by Trading Away Top Prospect for AL All-Star?
No team has had more success with their pitching staff than the San Francisco Giants.
Their starters rank sixth in ERA, fifth in strikeouts per nine innings and first in home runs per nine innings, while the relievers rank first in ERA, WHIP and hits per nine innings.
At 35-28, the Giants are trending towards buying at the deadline coming off a series split against the San Diego Padres.
If San Francisco were to make a big move, it would likely be for a bat to complement the already complete pitching staff.
Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer has someone in mind.
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran's name is relatively new to the trade discussion cycle. The team is having a shaky year at 30-34 and is more likely to be sellers at the deadline than many anticipated.
Trading Duran to get a great package in return and create room for No. 1 prospect Roman Anthony could be the direction they take.
Rymer suggests a transaction where the Giants receive Duran and the Red Sox receive pitcher Hayden Birdsong and first baseman Bryce Eldridge.
Birdsong is one of the most important young players for San Francisco.
He transitioned from a reliever to a starter in the middle of May, and it has done wonders for him. He has a 2.37 ERA and 1.24 WHIP. He has phenomenal speed on his slider and changeup that have helped him achieve a Whiff% in the 82nd percentile.
That sort of profile could do wonders for Boston, who do not have many young pitchers to plug into their rotation after short-term arms like Lucas Giolito and Walker Buehler are off the team.
Birdsong would likely be used as a starter, but his proven record as both a starter and reliever provide plenty of versatility.
Triston Casas has been floated in trade rumors a handful of times in the past couple seasons, and if that would still be of interest to the Red Sox, Eldridge could step right into the role at first base.
He has a 70-grade power tool and 60-grade arm tool on the MiLB 20-80 grading scale.
That mans he could provide a lot of the home run upside, while being a more complete and athletic defender in the corner.
On the Giants' side, getting Duran would give them another high-end outfielder to pair with Heliot Ramos and Jung Hoo Lee, filling out that position group for the future to give themselves a strong core with Matt Chapman and Willy Adames in the infield.
There's no doubt this would be a hefty price to pay, especially because Eldridge is viewed as a future superstar slugger and Birdsong looks like a top-end rotation arm.