Star Slugger Connected To San Francisco Giants Reunites With New York Mets
The San Francisco Giants addressed a major need this winter by signing Willy Adames.
Locking him down with a seven-year deal that happened to be the most lucrative contract in franchise history gives the Giants one of the best left sides of the infield with Matt Chapman manning the hot corner.
Adames also adds much-needed pop to the lineup, ideally becoming the first player to reach the 30-home run plateau since Barry Bonds donned this jersey.
Someone who would have been the frontrunner to hit that number would have been Pete Alonso, the slugging first baseman from the New York Mets who became a free agent this winter but didn't quite see his market develop as expected.
San Francisco was linked to him throughout the offseason, mainly due to the lack of power-hitters they have in their lineup and the hole at first base.
The true interest shown by the Giants was hard to gauge, with some reports stating they were looking into signing him while others continued to say the front office had no interest in handing out a long-term commitment since they didn't want to block the path of their superstar prospect Bryce Eldridge.
If San Francisco was considering Alonso, that is no longer an option.
Per Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets and their slugger have agreed to a deal to have him stay with the only professional franchise he's known. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported it's a two-year, $54 million contract with $30 million being paid in 2025 while 2026 is a player option.
This short-term deal is certainly something the Giants could have considered.
Alonso would have helped this season without blocking Eldridge.
However, signing the slugger would have also cost them draft compensation and international money since San Francisco was a tax offender and Alonso rejected his qualifying offer.
The Giants could still look to add some options to first base to compete with LaMonte Wade Jr. and Wilmer Flores, but it won't be the power-hitting star after he agreed to stay in New York.