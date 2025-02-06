Giants Baseball Insider

Star Slugger Connected To San Francisco Giants Reunites With New York Mets

One of the rumored San Francisco Giants targets is no longer available after he agrees to a deal that keeps him with the New York Mets.

Brad Wakai

Oct 18, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first base Pete Alonso (20) runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Citi Field
Oct 18, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first base Pete Alonso (20) runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Citi Field / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The San Francisco Giants addressed a major need this winter by signing Willy Adames.

Locking him down with a seven-year deal that happened to be the most lucrative contract in franchise history gives the Giants one of the best left sides of the infield with Matt Chapman manning the hot corner.

Adames also adds much-needed pop to the lineup, ideally becoming the first player to reach the 30-home run plateau since Barry Bonds donned this jersey.

Someone who would have been the frontrunner to hit that number would have been Pete Alonso, the slugging first baseman from the New York Mets who became a free agent this winter but didn't quite see his market develop as expected.

San Francisco was linked to him throughout the offseason, mainly due to the lack of power-hitters they have in their lineup and the hole at first base.

The true interest shown by the Giants was hard to gauge, with some reports stating they were looking into signing him while others continued to say the front office had no interest in handing out a long-term commitment since they didn't want to block the path of their superstar prospect Bryce Eldridge.

If San Francisco was considering Alonso, that is no longer an option.

Per Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets and their slugger have agreed to a deal to have him stay with the only professional franchise he's known. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported it's a two-year, $54 million contract with $30 million being paid in 2025 while 2026 is a player option.

This short-term deal is certainly something the Giants could have considered.

Alonso would have helped this season without blocking Eldridge.

However, signing the slugger would have also cost them draft compensation and international money since San Francisco was a tax offender and Alonso rejected his qualifying offer.

The Giants could still look to add some options to first base to compete with LaMonte Wade Jr. and Wilmer Flores, but it won't be the power-hitting star after he agreed to stay in New York.

Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently is the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. He is also a contributor at FanSided, writing about the Philadelphia 76ers for The Sixers Sense. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

