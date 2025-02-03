Money Isn't Sole Reason Why San Francisco Giants Are Hesitant To Sign Star Slugger
On paper, the San Francisco Giants are going to be better than they were last season.
It's hard not be considering they finished two games under .500 and essentially replaced the albatross contract Jorge Soler signed with Willy Adames' franchise-record deal to fill a clear position of need. This moves their emerging star Tyler Fitzgerald to second base and frees up another outfield spot for Heliot Ramos and Korean star Jung Hoo Lee when he's back from injury.
There are still some question marks across the roster, especially in the starting rotation. But outside of a select few like the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies, every team goes into spring not quite knowing what they have.
The Giants could quell those concerns with one move; signing Pete Alonso.
Bringing in his power-hitting profile would give San Francisco another candidate to reach the 30-home run mark alongside Adames that's been lacking since Barry Bonds was part of this franchise.
Alonso surprisingly remains on the market this late in free agency, something that seems to be a result of his agent Scott Boras overvaluing the slugger's value when it comes to how much money, and for how long, teams are willing to pay him.
It's been reported he's now open to a short-term contract, something that should interest the Giants since they don't want to block first base with their superstar prospect Bryce Eldridge coming up through the pipeline.
However, there's more to the story than just total compensation and years committed when it comes to signing Alonso that San Francisco has to worry about.
Since the slugger turned down his qualifying offer and the Giants exceeded the luxury tax last season, they would lose two draft picks and $1 million in international bonus money if they inked Alonso to a deal, something they already are on the hook for when they brought in Adames.
For a team that has one of the worst farm systems in the sport, that is a hefty price tag to pay for two players who don't guarantee them a spot in the postseason.
There are complicated factors that go into every free agency negotiation, and because San Francisco is already being "punished" for adding a player who rejected his qualifying offer, they have to weigh if it's worth it to do so again.
Right now, it seems like the Giants don't believe that is the case.