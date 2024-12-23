Three Starting Pitchers San Francisco Giants Can Still Target in Free Agency
The San Francisco Giants have made one splash move so far this offseason, signing a massive deal with star shortstop Willy Adames.
While that move filled a massive hole for the Giants, they have another glaring need. San Francisco has to find help for its rotation.
Blake Snell leaving town to join the NL West rival Los Angeles Dodgers was a crushing blow. He was the ace of the Giants' rotation and the team had high hopes of bringing him back. Now, the front office has to figure out how to replace him.
There is only one true "ace" pitcher available in free agency. Corbin Burnes would be the biggest name that San Francisco could sign. However, there are other intriguing options as well.
Let's dive in and take a look at four starting pitchers the Giants should still target this offseason, in no particular order.
Corbin Burnes
Clearly, a move for Burnes would make the offseason look much better for San Francisco. He would instantly come in and replace the void left by Snell's departure.
Burnes is also the most attractive option left in free agency. There are other teams around the league who would love to land him. The Giants will have to be very aggressive with their checkbook if they want to bring him onboard.
That being said, Burnes would be the best possible target.
Jack Flaherty
Another option could be taking a look at Jack Flaherty, who finished the 2024 season with the Dodgers. He pitched well throughout the year and could be a high-impact addition.
Flaherty ended up making 28 starts last season, compiling a 13-7 record to go along with a 3.17 ERA, a 1.07 WHIP, 194 strikeouts, 38 walks, and 162 innings pitched.
If San Francisco is unable to land Burnes, Flaherty could be the next best option. Should he pitch at the level that he showed last season, he would be a big-time pickup.
Justin Verlander
Granted, the Giants would not be getting the superstar version of the future Hall of Famer. Verlander is now 41 years old and has had some trouble staying on the field.
However, he would be a great addition for the middle of the rotation. If he can stay healthy, he would still be a valuable piece for San Francisco. Should they sign a fringe No. 1 starter, he could help improve the No. 3 or No. 4 slot in the rotation.
Verlander was only able to start 17 games last season, going 5-6 with a 5.48 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 2.7 K/BB ratio, and 90.1 innings pitched. However, back in 2023, he went 7-3 in 11 starts to go along with a 3.31 ERA, a 1.12 WHIP, a 4.5 K/BB ratio, and 68 innings pitched.
Everything about this move would rely on his health, but Verlander would be worth taking a look at.