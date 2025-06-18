Watch: Rafael Devers Gives San Francisco Giants Immediate Offensive Boost
The San Francisco Giants traded for slugger Rafael Devers to hit the baseball. He got off to a fast start on Tuesday.
The Giants hosted the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night. Earlier in the day, Devers spoke to the media and the Giants slotted him in the third spot in the order as the designated hitter.
His first at-bat was uneventful. He struck out against Guardians starter Slade Cecconi in the first inning.
But when he stepped to the plate for the second time in the third inning, he got the job done.
Willy Adames — the offseason’s big acquisition — drew a one-out walk. Standing at first base, he had a great view of what Devers did next.
He delivered. He slammed a 2-0 offering from Cecconi, which was right down the middle of the plate, deep into the right-center field gap 415 feet away from home plate. With a blast like that, Adames was able to score all the way from first base to give the Giants a 2-1 lead at the time.
The crowd reaction was overwhelming. It was exactly what San Francisco was hoping for when they made the deal on Sunday.
On Sunday, the Giants traded pitchers Kyle Harrison, Jordan Hicks, Jose Bello and outfielder James Tibbs III to the Red Sox for Devers. The three-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger and 2018 World Series champion was unhappy in Boston and wanted to be moved.
San Francisco needed his power to bolster a lineup that hits for average but doesn’t generate much slug. His 162-game averages — a slash of .279/.349/.510 with an .859 OPS, including 33 home runs and 107 RBI — are exactly what the Giants need this season and long-term.
Devers isn’t going anywhere, either. San Francisco is now on the hook for the remainder of his deal with Boston, which runs through 2033 and was worth $313.5 million at the time signed it before the 2024 season.
He became disgruntled in Boston after he was asked to change positions twice — first to accommodate Alex Bregman at third base and second to take over at first base due to injury.
On Tuesday, he told reporters, including MLB.com, that he would play wherever the Giants wanted him to play. Giants manager Bob Melvin said they intend to play Devers at designated hitter and at first base, with the latter coming eventually.
“I’m here to help the team with whatever they need and whatever they want,” Devers said. “I’m just another member of the team, and I’m going to be willing to give my 100 percent wherever they put me. I don’t have any ‘buts.’ I don’t really have a say. They’re my bosses, so I’m going to play wherever they put me.”
