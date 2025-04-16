Watch: Underrated San Francisco Giants Prospect Makes Ridiculous Defensive Play
The San Francisco Giants do not have what is considered to be anywhere near a top farm system in Major League Baseball.
While there are a couple of high-profile expected superstars, they are far and few between and the system as a whole is lacking the kind of top-end depth of some of their hated rivals.
It's one of the most significant critiques of the Giants as an organization right now and what has prevented them from making blockbuster trades in the last couple of years.
However, while it's fair to say San Francisco's -- at least on paper -- does not compare to the farm systems considered to be the best in baseball, perhaps there are some diamonds in the rough so to speak within the ranks.
One of those possible underrated prospects made an absolutely absurd defensive play for Double-A Richmond on Tuesday night in a highlight that has gone viral amongst the Giants fanbase after the team re-tweeted it from their official account.
Playing third base for the Richmond Flying Squirrels, 22-year-old Sabin Ceballos did his own best impression of a literal flying squirrel when he ran to his right toward the foul line to snag a hard hit ball before turning around on a jump throw across his body where he fired a dart to first base, making an incredibly difficult out look easy:
A 2023 third-round draft pick out of the University of Oregon, Ceballos was acquired by San Francisco at the deadline last season from the Atlanta Braves in the Jorge Soler trade.
Though he had not done much at the plate during the season for the Braves' High-A affiliate, he went on an absolute tear down the stretch for Eugene after the trade.
In 32 games for High-A Eugene, Ceballos slashed 295/.364/.549 with seven home runs and 30 RBI, recording 36 hits and 67 total bases.
His efforts started him in Double-A Richmond this season where he is off to another strong start over the first 10 games, slashing .257/.381/.429 with a home run and three RBI.
Currently rated as the Giants' No. 23 prospect, it's starting to look like Ceballos may be criminally underrated as he continues to hit and make flashy plays in the field.
Ceballos is likely still a couple of years away from making a Major League impact, but with Matt Chapman in the fold through 2030 at the hot corner, there's no reason to rush him along.
If Ceballos continues to develop at this rapid rate, however, there's going to be some real decisions to be made over the next couple of seasons.