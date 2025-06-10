San Francisco Giants Overtake Division Rival In Latest Power Rankings
The San Francisco Giants swept the Atlanta Braves this weekend to extend their winning streak to five games.
All three victories were by one score, including a 10th-inning walk-off via a wild pitch on Friday and a two-run Matt Chapman walk-off home run on Saturday.
At 38-28 after the sweep, the Giants have been one of the more balanced teams in the MLB this season with an elite pitching staff complemented by a top-heavy lineup that does just enough to support the team.
And as the July 31 trade deadline gets closer, an additional bat to add an extra layer to the offense could take San Francisco to another level.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter put out his most recent power rankings this week, setting up all 30 MLB teams from 1 to 30 based on recent success.
The Giants came in a No. 8, six spots ahead of their previous No .14 ranking. Reuter sites the staff ERA of 3.04 (2nd best in the MLB) and the emergence of Randy Rodriguez as "one of baseball's elite late-inning arms."
One of the key points of the list was San Francisco jumping one spot ahead of the No. 9 San Diego Padres, who were at No. 11 the previous week. They went from up three spots on the Giants to down one.
The Padres got off to a blazing hot 14-3 start to open 2025 and look like a real threat to the Los Angeles Dodgers. But they've cooled off.
Fernando Tatis Jr. looked like an early MVP candidate, but has regressed down to slashing .259/.332/.461. He has 13 home runs, but only 28 RBIs to show for it.
San Francisco's offense was mediocre last season, and when Willy Adames got off to a slow start after being the main prize of the Giants' offseason, it looked like it would get worse.
But the rotation and bullpen have kept the team afloat, to where even on nights where the bats are off, they can still find a way to win. There might be a new biggest threat to the Dodgers.
