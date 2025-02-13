Cleveland Baseball Insider

Former Key Cleveland Guardians Pitcher Signs in Japan

This former key Cleveland Guardians pitcher has decided to take his talents to Japan.

Oct 14, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Pedro Avila (60) walks off the field after being relieved during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees in game one of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Last month, the Cleveland Guardians signed pitcher Paul Sewald, which resulted in the team having to make a move to clear room on the 40-man roster.

The Guardians decided to remove Pedro Avila, who refused a minor-league assignment and hit the free-agent market as a result.

Well, Avila has found a new team, and it is not in the United States. The right-handed reliever has signed with the Tokyo Yakult Swallows.

Avila played a critical role in Cleveland's bullpen last season, making 50 appearances and going 5-1 with a 3.25 ERA while allowing 68 hits and registering 73 strikeouts over 74.2 innings of work.

The Guardians actually purchased the 28-year-old from the San Diego Padres last April after Avila got off to a rough start in 2024, surrendering eight runs in eight frames with the Padres.

Avila originally signed with the Washington Nationals as an international free agent back in 2014. He was then traded to San Diego two years later.

The Venezuelan native made his big-league debut with the Padres in 2019 and was initially a starter, although he pitched in just four games for the Friars between 2019 and 2022.

Then, in 2023, Avila made 14 appearances and six starts for San Diego, logging a 3.22 ERA while giving up 43 hits and fanning 54 batters across 50.1 innings.

Avila owns a lifetime 3.51 ERA through 72 career major-league outings.

Chances are, the righty will be back in the MLB at some point, especially considering that he is still relatively young.

