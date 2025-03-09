Analyst Drops Prediction That Will Anger Guardians Fans
The Cleveland Guardians shocked the baseball world last season, winning the AL Central division title and advancing all the way to the ALCS.
Will the Guardians repeat their success in 2025?
Many are skeptical, and that includes MLB analyst Will Leitch, who doesn't seem so sure that Cleveland will be returning to the playoffs next October.
As a matter of fact, Leitch feels that the AL Central will only send one team to the postseason, and he does not think it will be the Guardians.
"The Guardians didn’t add much of anything (as usual)," Leitch wrote. "Heck, you could make an argument that the favorite in this division maybe should be the other team in this division that missed the playoffs last year: the Twins (who are currently projected by FanGraphs to win the division)."
Cleveland, the Detroit Tigers and the Kansas City Royals all made the playoffs last fall, but it does seem somewhat hard to believe that the Central will be placing that many teams in the postseason yet again.
Leitch is also right in stating that the Guardians really didn't do much this offseason. Yes, they swung a trade for pitcher Luis Ortiz, but they also sent first baseman Josh Naylor and second baseman Andres Gimenez packing.
Cleveland should probably be considered the favorite to win the AL Central just because it won the division last year, and no teams in this division really improved all that much over the winter.
But the Guardians may have missed a golden opportunity to separate themselves from the pack over the last several months.
