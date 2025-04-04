Analysts Make Massive Prediction About Guardians Top Prospect
The 2025 Double-A Minor League season is set to get started this weekend, and one player will be on the radar of all Cleveland Guardians fans.
Travis Bazzana, who will start the MiLB season with the AkronDucks (Double-A), was selected as the first overall pick in last year's draft, but his MLB debut may not be too far away, according to some prospect analysts.
Jonathan Mayo, Jim Callis, and Sam Dykstra of MLB.com recently made one prospect prediction for each organization.
Their projection for the Guardians and Bazzana is that he'll be up with the big league team before the 2025 season is over:
"Bazzana went No. 1 overall in the 2024 Draft because he was the best pure hitter in the class, and that ability will carry him to Cleveland by August. He has no obvious weakness at the plate, adds 25-homer pop to his hitting ability and also has the plus speed and aptitude to steal bases."
The Guardians typically play the long game with their highly ranked prospects, and it's rare that their draft picks make their way through the farm system so quickly.
However, Bazzana is a different type of prospect. His development should be treated differently, too.
The Australian native already has extensive experience playing high-leverage baseball at different levels. He's also already 22 years old, making him on the older side of the elite prospects across MLB.
There's no reason to wait or draw out Bazzana's debut.
The Guardians are in need of a second baseman, and if their No. 1 prospect is proving he can help the team in the middle of the season, there's no reason Bazzana shouldn't be promoted.
