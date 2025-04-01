Elite Cleveland Guardians Prospect Suffers Shoulder Injury
The Cleveland Guardians' big league club officially started its 2025 season last Thursday, and the organization's minor league affiliates weren't far behind them.
However, one of Cleveland's top prospects won't make their debut until almost halfway into the season.
The organization announced on Tuesday that INF Angel Genao suffered a right shoulder sprain during spring training and could miss up to two months with the injury.
"Angel sustained a right shoulder sprain during Spring Training. He's progressed well and is focusing on light shoulder strengthening and passive mobility. He's expected to return to games in June," read the statement.
Genao, MLB.com's 60th-ranked prospect, is a switch-hitter but throws with his right arm, which is the same one that is injured.
With him primarily playing the right side of the infield last year, it's important that Genao is 100 percent healthy and has full soundness in his arm before returning to game action.
This is tough news for the 20-year-old who was viewed as a possible breakout candidate in Cleveland's farm system and across all of baseball.
Genao played at Lynchburg (Low-A) and Lake County (High-A) during the 2024 minor league season. At both levels, he hit .330/.379/.499 with an OPS of .878, including 10 home runs and 28 doubles.
The infield prospect was expected to start the 2025 season at Akron (Double-A), but it's unclear if this injury will affect that.
Hopefully, Genao doesn't have any setbacks in his rehab and will be able to return to minor league games at some point during the second half of the season.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Should The Guardians Be Concerned About Luis Ortiz's First Start?
MORE: Guardians' Star Pitcher Receives Massive Injury Update
MORE: Three Observations From The Cleveland Guardians Loss vs. Padres
MORE: Guardians' Exciting Slugger Earns Astonishing Prediction