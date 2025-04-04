2025 Cleveland Guardians Top 30 Prospects: No. 24 LHP Michael Kennedy

Cleveland #Guardians 20yr old LHP prospect Michael Kennedy putting in work out at @cdsf_pitching in New York.



Kennedy came over in a recent trade with the Pirates struckout 95 batters over 83.2 innings pitched posting a 3.50 FIP between (Low-A) and (High-A) in 2024.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/4kh6WwaOar