Austin Hedges Says Guardians Resemble Former World Series Champs
The Cleveland Guardians' recent skid is no secret. They have a record of just 15-17 since the All-Star Break, and Cleveland's lead in the division is down to 2.0 games over the Minnesota Twins and the Kansas City Royals.
However, Austin Hedges, who's been described as the team's heart and soul, offered some much-needed perspective for the Guardians.
Ahead of their matchup with them this weekend, Hedges compared Cleveland's recent slide to what he went through as a member of the Texas Rangers last September before winning the 2023 World Series.
"The Rangers last year, in August and September, we were a bad team," said Hedges.
"We came into Cleveland and got swept and got our butts kicked each game, and there were hints of panic, right, but it wasn't panic. It was hints of 'we might,' and then we never did, and we allowed ourselves to be free enough to know we just go to get into the dance."
Texas was barely a .500 team in September 2023, and there were many concerns about their ability to close out games. They even lost their division and went into the postseason as the fifth seed in the American League.
None of that mattered once the playoffs came around, though, it was a new season.
Hedges also reiterated that the World Series isn't won in August or September. It's all about the team who finds the right groove in October.
"There's not a recipe for winning the World Series. If there is one, it's getting hot at the right time, and getting hot at the end of August is not the right time. If we were super hot right now, that would probably be more worrisome because that means we have to keep it going for two more months. That's a long time to be hot. We've been hot for most of the season. We scuffle a little bit here and there, and then we respond. Now, we just have to keep doing that until the end of September, making sure we're in the mix, and once we are, now it's time to go."
This perspective is important, and this is exactly why the Guardians brought Hedges back. He's a veteran leader in the clubhouse who can see the bigger picture when it can be easy to get caught up in the day-to-day noise.
With that being said, if the Guardians don't get back to their winning ways soon, then just making it back to the postseason could become a whole other task in itself.