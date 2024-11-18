Guardians Would Acquire Cubs' Star in Blockbuster Trade Proposal
The MLB offseason is going to be crucial for the Cleveland Guardians and their outlook of winning a potential championship. In order for them to win the World Series, they need to make a move or two to improve the roster.
Obviously, they're not far away from winning one. They made a run all the way to the ALDS before being knocked out by the New York Yankees.
One of the clear issues for the team was a lack of quality starting pitching. That is one area that the Guardians are in obvious need of improvement.
Shane Bieber is a free agent. There is no guarantee that the team will be able to bring him back. However, they should absolutely try to re-sign him.
Even if they are able to bring Bieber back, Cleveland should still pursue another pitcher as well.
In a newly suggested trade idea by Covering the Corner, the Guardians would do just that. The idea would acquire star ace Justin Steele from the Chicago Cubs. To get him, Cleveland would have to give up Chase DeLauter, Joey Cantillo, and Cade Smith.
That would be a hefty price to pay, but Steele could be exactly the piece that powers the Guardians to a championship.
During the 2024 MLB season with the Cubs, Steele ended up missing some time at the beginning of the year due to injury. He made 24 total starts throughout the season, compiling a 5-5 record to go along with a 3.07 ERA, a 1.10 WHIP, a 3.6 K/BB ratio, and 134.2 innings pitched. Back in 2023, he made 30 starts with a 16-5 record, a 3.06 ERA, a 1.17 WHIP, a 4.9 K/BB ratio, and 173.1 innings pitched.
His numbers show the ability that he has to be a legitimate ace for a rotation. Should Cleveland acquire him, he would make them a much more serious contender in the American League.
Steele may not end up being available. Chicago may prefer to keep him around long-term to be the ace of their rotation.
However, if there's any chance that the Cubs would be open to a trade, the Guardians should pursue it. He would be exactly the kind of piece that could take their pitching staff to the next level.