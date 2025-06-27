Guardians Activate Promising Pitcher Before Facing Cardinals on Friday
The Cleveland Guardians have needed a boost and fresh arms from their bullpen for the last few weeks, and that's exactly what they're getting.
The organization announced some new roster moves on Friday ahead of their series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals, which included activating a promising pitcher off the injured list.
Erik Sabrowski - Activated Off 60-Day Injured List
The Guardians activated LHP Erik Sabrowski off the injured list on Friday afternoon, as the promising pitcher is ready to make his season debut with the club.
Sabrowski had a strong showing during his eight appearances with the team at the end of the 2024 season, allowing no runs and only six hits while striking out 19 batters in 12.2 innings of work.
Unfortunately, the left-hander began to experience elbow inflammation during spring training and landed on the injured list.
During Sabrowski's rehab assignment, he pitched 9.0 innings and allowed four earned runs.
Having another left-handed reliever in the bullpen will also take some of the pressure off Tim Herrin in high-leverage situations and Kolby Allard.
Zak Kent - Optioned To Triple-A
To make room for Sabrowski on the MLB roster, the Guardians optioned RHP Zak Kent back to Triple-A.
The right-hander most recently appeared for the Guardians in their loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday afternoon. Kent gave up a pair of earned runs in 2.1 innings of work.
Kent has provided some much-needed long relief in some tight spots for the Guardians this season, so he'll likely be back up with the team if they're in that spot again this season.
