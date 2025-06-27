Guardians Activate Promising Pitcher Before Facing Cardinals on Friday

Cleveland #Guardians LHP Erik Sabrowski punched out three Buffalo batters tonight for Columbus over 1.2 scoreless innings of work in his rehab outing.



Line - 1.2(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 3SO



(27 Pitches 19 Strikes)



Sabrowski induced four swings and misses topping out at 93.8 mph.… pic.twitter.com/5TJ9EDWnbf