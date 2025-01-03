Guardians Again Connected To Pair Of Cardinals Pitchers, Per Report
The Cleveland Guardians could still benefit from adding a veteran arm or two to their starting pitching staff for the 2025 season. This need has been something many analysts have urged the Guardians to do in the new year.
However, who could fit this role? The price for starting pitching continues to be astronomical, so a trade for Cleveland makes the most sense.
The Guardians continue to be connected to two pitchers as the season progresses: St. Louis Cardinals starters Erick Fedde and Steven Matz.
John Denton, Cardinals beat reporter for MLB.com, wrote on Thursday, January 2, that the Guardians "have inquired" about the duo of veteran pitchers.
However, this isn't the first time Denton has mentioned Cleveland as a suitor for either Fedde or Matz; it's not the second time, either.
The Guardians have popped up as an interested team for either player three times in the few weeks.
The first time Cleveland emerged as a potential suitor for Fedde or Matz was on a columb from Denton on December 21, 2024. The second was just last week when Denton noted the Guardians had a "keen interest" in both starters.
Where there's smoke, there's fire, and there is a lot of smoke right now about the Guardians' being trade partners with the Cardinals.
If the Guardians had their choice, Fedde would be their perfect fit in their current rotation. He finished the 2024 season with a 3.30 ERA, 4.05 FIP, and a 113 ERA+.
Matz had a rougher season as he returned from a back injury. He posted a 5.08 ERA and 1.44 WHIP in 12 appearances (seven starts).
It will be interesting to see if the Guardians continue to be a team connected to Fedde and Matz and if a trade between Cleveland and St. Louis goes down before spring training.