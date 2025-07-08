Cleveland's Skipper Reacts To Guardians Snapping Losing Streak
Following Sunday's heartbreaking loss, Stephen Vogt said that his team has to be better with runners in scoring position if they want to get back on track.
Finally, the Cleveland Guardians were able to collect a couple of timely hits, and just like that, snapped their 10-game losing streak with a 7-5 victory over the Houston Astros.
One of the key moments of the night was Brayan Rocchio's two-run RBI double, which gave the Guardians a two-run lead at the time.
"[Rocchio] had such an unbelievable game. The two sac-bunts to put us in good positions and defensive plays and then the double, obviously, we needed something like that," explained manager Stephen Vogt after the game.
"You know, you put a four [runs], they put one up, we come right back and put up two. That's who we are, and we just haven't been doing that as of late. So it felt really good, and big, big impact by [Rocchio]."
Even though the Guardians never gave back the lead after Rocchio's double, Cleveland got a massive insurance thanks to David Fry's solo home run in the top of the ninth inning.
Vogt called Fry's homer "huge," both in the context of the game and in what it can do to ignite the slugger's bat.
"I mean, obviously, David hasn't swung the bat the way he wants to. We know what type of hitter he is," said Cleveland's skipper "He's gonna continue to get at-bats. He's gonna continue to play, and so to see one go over the wall on a hit like that in this ballpark for an insurance run, that can really get your confidence going."
After a long week and a half, which has felt like an eternity, the Guardians are back in the win column.
Even though Cleveland can finally rest easy knowing this ugly streak is behind them, even Vogt admitted the work isn't and can't be done.
"Every team goes through stretches. You're going to go through this, but, you know, ten days is a long time. This group never wavered, never stopped working," continued Vogt.
"We know it's not over, over. We got to continue to get better, we got to continue work, but one thing I'm super proud of is throughout those 10 days, this group never once lost its confidence, and it's a testament to the players and the coaches in this room."
Now, on Tuesday, the Guardians will look to win back-to-back games, something they've haven't done since June 17-18.
