Yankees, Guardians Linked to Blockbuster All-Star Trade With Deadline Looming
The Cleveland Guardians finally ended their 10-game losing streak on Monday night, but that does not mean they have suddenly flipped a switch.
The fact of the matter is that the Guardians are just 41-48 and are falling further and further out of playoff contention in the American League, and they have gone just 12-26 oveir their last 38 games.
Chances are, Cleveland may sell off some pieces before the MLB trade deadline, and perhaps the the club's most enticing trade asset is closer Emmanuel Clase.
The New York Yankees suddenly find themselves in need of a relief pitcher after a bunch of recent bullpen meltdowns, so it should not come as a surprise that Russell Dorsey of Yahoo Sports has listed the Yankees as a potential trade destination for Clase.
Clase got off to a rough start in 2025, but he has since righted the ship and owns a respectable 3.20 ERA while allowing 42 hits and registering 39 strikeouts over 39.1 innings of work. Has he been quite as effective as he was last year? No, but he has still been solid.
The 27-year-old made three straight All-Star teams prior to this season and is under team control through 2028, with the last two years of his contract being $10 million club options. Clase is making just $4.9 million this season and $6.4 million in 2026, making him am affordable target for the suddenly cost-conscious Yankees.
New York has some good prospects that could intrigue the Guardians, such as outfielders Spencer Jones and Everson Pereira. Is there a match here? We'll find out in the coming weeks.
