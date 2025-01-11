Guardians Executive Discusses Possibility Of More Offseason Moves
The Cleveland Guardians have had an abnormal offseason for a team that was just three wins away from the World Series just a season ago.
After trading Andres Gimenez and Josh Naylor, the Guardians will have a new right side of the infield instead of running back and supplementing the core that went deep into the postseason in 2024. .
On paper, many of Cleveland's moves appear to be lateral, which begs the question: Will the Guardians make more moves before Opening Day?
Chris Antonetti, President of Baseball Operations, was asked the same questions on the Cleveland Guardians Podcast and shed light on what the front office is thinking.
"That remains to be seen. That answer is I'm not quite sure. We'll continue to be engaged on opportunities to add to our group if the right opportunities are there," said Antonetti.
"If not, and this is the group we go with in Spring Training, I feel that we better positioned to succeed now than we were at the start of the offseason."
Antonetti certainly doesn't rule on more possible trades or free-agent signings, but he also makes it clear he's confident in the group they've assembled for the 2025 season.
If the Guardians were going to make more moves, it would make the most sense for a team to go after one more veteran starter who can throw 150 or more innings in a season or add a major league-proven outfield bat.
It will be interesting to see how Cleveland's roster evolves between now and the beginning of Spring Training in just over a month.