Guardians' Rotation Has Been Silently Strong Over Recent Stretch
The Cleveland Guardians had a clear area of need heading into the 2025 season: more production and help from their starters.
Cleveland's rotation was its biggest weakness in 2024, and the team made no blockbuster moves to improve it.
However, after a rough opening road trip, the starter core has been more than solid and has silently been a strong part of Cleveland's roster over the recent stretch.
Over the last two weeks, the Guardians' starter ERA has been .278, which is the third-best in the American League, behind only the Minnesota Twins (2.29 ERA) and Texas Rangers (2.77 ERA).
The most shocking part about this is that the starters leading the charge isn't who you would expect.
Tanner Bibee has allowed six earned runs over his last two starts (5.23 ERA), including three home runs. Still, Bibee's stuff has been there so far this year, and there's no reason to worry about him.
Gavin Williams has been solid but still a little inconsistent at the start of the year. Over his last three starts, he has a 4.00 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP.
These stats include a stellar start against the New York Yankees on Monday night.
The rest of Cleveland's rotation has really stepped up to start the season.
After a rough debut, Luis Ortiz has a 2.53 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, and 15.19 K/9 in his last two starts (10.2 IP).
Ben Lively has provided more stability in the middle of the rotation, posting a 3.86 ERA and 4.01 FIP in five starts this season.
Then there is Logan Allen, who has flipped the script on his career and has only allowed one earned run in his last three appearances.
While the Guardians' starters have done a good job of not giving up runs, the rotation has not been flawless over this stretch.
Cleveland's starters is still struggling to get deep into games because of high early pitch counts.
Their 144.1 innings pitched by the rotation is the fifth-worst in the American League and in the bottom 10 in MLB.
Williams's 6.1 IP and two earned runs against the Yankees was just Cleveland's second quality start of the season, which is the fewest in baseball.
Thankfully, over the last two weeks, the starters have thrown 71.1 innings, which is the fifth-best in baseball. So, this is trending in the right direction.
Cleveland clearly has a foundation to build off of with their starter core, and with Shane Bieber hopefully coming back at full strength at some point over the summer, the Guardians' rotation is silently in a better spot than most may think.
