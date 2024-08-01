Cleveland Guardians Make Big Jump In Latest MLB Power Rankings
The Cleveland Guardians seem to have righted the ship after a bit of a slide, as they have gone 6-2 over their last eight games and own the best record in baseball at 65-42.
That's right: the Guardians don't just have the best mark in the American League anymore. They have the top record in all of the MLB.
As a result, the Cleveland has made a nice jump in ESPN's latest power rankings, going from fifth to second overall.
Only the Philadelphia Phillies, who the Guardians just beat two out of three, are ranked ahead of them, which actually seems a bit disingenuous given how poorly the Phillies have been playing of late.
It has certainly been an interesting season for Cleveland, to say the least.
No one expected the Guardians to contend for much of anything in 2024, particularly after winning just 76 games a year ago.
However, thanks to a dominant bullpen and some timely hitting, Cleveland has vaulted its way into World Series contention as it seeks to win its first championship since 1948. That represents the longest drought in baseball, by the way.
The Guardians attempted to shore up their roster holes at the MLB trade deadline, swinging deals for outfielder Lane Thomas and starting pitcher Alex Cobb.
Thomas went 1-for-4 in his Cleveland debut on Tuesday and is slashing .253/.330/.405 with eight home runs and 40 RBI on the season.
Meanwhile, Cobb has not thrown a pitch all year. He underwent hip surgery following the 2023 campaign and then suffered a shoulder injury during his rehab. He was slated to return recently, but a blister set him back yet again.
Cobb is expected to make his Guardians debut soon, so we'll see if the former San Francisco Giants right-hander can spark Cleveland's needy rotation.