Guardians Make New Roster Moves Ahead of Series Opener vs. Cubs
The Cleveland Guardians made a couple of new roster moves on Monday ahead of their series opener against the Chicago Cubs.
Here's a look at the moves Cleveland's front office made.
Gabriel Arias Placed On 15-Day Injured List
Gabriel Arias had to be carted off the field on Sunday afternoon after awkwardly rolling over his ankle in Cleveland's series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Thankfully, his X-rays came back negative, but Cleveland's starting shortstop was still diagnosed with an ankle sprain and has been placed on the 15-day injured list.
Arias was just getting hot again after a cold stretch in June, and had five hits in his previous seven games before the injury.
Plus, the shortstop remains one of Cleveland's best defenders in the infield, and that aspect of his game will surely be missed during his absence.
Brayan Rocchio Recalled From Triple-A
To fill Arias' spot on the roster, the Guardians recalled Brayan Rocchio from Triple-A.
Rocchio started the season with the big league club, but struggled tremendously at the plate, hitting just .165 in 91 at-bats.
That said, the 24-year-old has refound his swing in the minors and has a slashline of .252/.353/.484 with an OPS of .837, including seven home runs and 12 doubles.
It will be interesting to see what Rocchio's role is with the Guardians over the next few weeks.
He was Cleveland's starting shortstop at the beginning of the season, but Daniel Schneemann and Angel Martinez are much better options on offense, which is what the Guardians need most right now.
