Cleveland Guardians Make Roster Moves With Duo of Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians are dwindling down their spring training roster as Opening Day approaches.
None of their moves have been groundbreaking or shocking transactions, but they have still shed a little light on what the organization could be thinking heading into their first series of the season.
The Guardians made a couple of more minor moves with a pair of pitchers on Thursday.
LHP Ryan Webb - Reassigned To Minor League Camp
The Guardians reassigned LHP Ryan Webb to Minor League camp after a pair of spring training appearances.
The left-hander pitched in two Cactus League games and was pretty impressive in those appearances. Webb allowed two hits, issued one walk, and struck out three batters in 3.0 innings of work.
Webb ended the 2024 season at Triple-A Columbus, which is where he'll likely start in 2025. He could be an option for the Major League team in 2025.
However, with this recent move, a possible MLB debut wouldn't come until later in the year.
LHP Andrew Misiaszek - Reassigned To Minor League Camp
In almost any other organization, LHP Andrew Misiaszek would be a popular candidate for the Opening Day roster.
However, the Guardians' bullpen is set, and with that, Misiaszek was reassigned to Minor League camp on Tuesday.
Misiaszek did have a solid spring, though. He pitched in five games, struck out six batters, and didn't allow a single run in 6.2 innings.
The 27-year-old could be an option for the Guardians later this season if they experience more injuries.
