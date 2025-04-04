Cleveland Guardians Offseason Addition Finding Groove With Team
Five days before the first game of the season, the Cleveland Guardians' Opening Day roster looked set.
Then the front office made a one-for-one swap with the Colorado Rockies, sending Tyler Freeman to Denver in exchange for former Cleveland draft pick Nolan Jones.
Yes, Jones debuted with the Guardians in 2022, but it was still a change of scenery for the outfielder, and an adjustment period was inevitable.
However, Stephen Vogt believes that Jones is starting to find his groove and get comfortable with his old organization again.
"We all know Nolan can play. It's nice to see him getting comfortable with us," said Vogt after Cleveland's loss to the San Diego Padres on Wednesday evening.
"His at-bats are really good. The results may not always be there, but that's just like any player. Really like Nolan's approach. He hits the ball hard, great plate discipline. We just want him to continue to be himself and get comfortable."
Jones is currently hitting .200 (3-for-15) on the young season.
While the 26-year-old admits, "Baseball-wise, I'm getting there," there's no question that Jones is fitting right back into the team.
"As far as the guys go, I feel like I was accepted pretty quickly. I mean, I still kept in contact with a lot of these guys. Just a bunch of good people here, the coaching staff included."
Getting comfortable in the locker room can be one piece for a newly traded player. Luckily, Jones doesn't have to worry about coming back to an organization with so many familiar faces.
The Guardians-Rockies trade only occurred a week and a half ago, even though it feels like months.
It may take a little more time for Jones to get fully acclimated on and off the field, but it's clear with every at-bat Jones takes that he's getting more comfortable.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Takeaways From The Cleveland Guardians Series Loss To Padres
MORE: Guardians Manager Gets Honest About Series Loss To Padres
MORE: Guardians Skipper Encouraged By Intriguing Pitcher's Season Debut
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Outfield Is Elite In Critical Area
MORE: Elite Cleveland Guardians Prospect Suffers Shoulder Injury