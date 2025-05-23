Cleveland Guardians Receive Brutal Ben Lively Injury Update
Ben Lively has been a revelation for the Cleveland Guardians since joining the team last season, as he helped steady their shaky pitching staff in 2024 and had been terrific this year up until landing on the 15-day injured list.
Well, unfortunately, things just got worse for the right-hander, as the Guardians have revealed that Lively will have to undergo Tommy John surgery.
“Earlier this week, RHP Ben Lively sought a second opinion on his injured right elbow with Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, TX,” the team said in a statement. “Dr. Meister confirmed the presence of a flexor tendon injury while also noting medial elbow joint laxity due to an insufficient ulnar collateral ligament. Both team physicians and Dr. Meister believe the joint laxity is placing added stress on the flexor muscles and have recommended UCL reconstruction along with flexor tendon repair. No surgical date has been set but is expected in the coming days with Dr. Meister. Return to play timeframes in similar cases are 12-16 months.”
This is obviously horrendous news for Cleveland considering that Lively had pitched to the tune of a 3.22 ERA over his first nine starts in 2025, allowing 38 hits while registering 29 strikeouts over 44.2 innings of work. He isn't flashy, but he had been getting the job done.
But now, Lively's MLB future is in question, as a 33-year-old undergoing such a major surgical procedure is always extra worrisome.
Lively revitalized his big-league career with the Guardians last season after a rough stint with the Cincinnati Reds in 2023, which actually followed the Pensacola, Fl. native spending some time playing ball in Korea.
Ironically enough, Lively was originally selected by the Guardians in the 26th round of the 2010 MLB Draft, but decided to play college baseball at Central Florida instead.
Hopefully, the hurler makes a full recovery and is able to return to Cleveland at some point next year.
