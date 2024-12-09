Guardians Receive Impressive Grade For Shane Bieber Contract
Shane Bieber's return to the Cleveland Guardians is a great move for the organization for many reasons.
The contract is reportedly worth $10 million for 2025, with a $16 million player option for the 2026 season. It also includes a $4 million buyout.
There's a lot to break down with this contract, but Alicia De Artola of Fansided gave the Guardians an "A" for their signing of Bieber.
Here's what she had to say about the deal between Cleveland and the former Cy Young winner.
"If Bieber comes back from injury and picks up where he left off, the Guardians will feel like they're getting a steal at just $14 million for half of 2025," wrote De Artola.
"There's an inherent risk signing someone who is coming off major surgery. Still, this feels like a good bet. Even if Bieber isn't at his best in 2025, the player-option for 2026 could work in Cleveland's favor."
This is an incredibly fair grade for Bieber's contract.
There's certainly a risk in re-signing Bieber. He's missed chunks of time in three of the last four seasons, and you never know how a player will recover from Tommy John surgery.
However, as mentioned here, the potential reward of signing Bieber outweighed the risks.
If he comes back and pitches even half as good as he did at the beginning of the 2024 season, the $10 million will be worth it. If Bieber does struggle following surgery, it's not a long-term investment for the organization.
This deal looks even better for the Guardians after reports surfaced that Bieber took less money to stay in Cleveland.
At Bieber's best, he's one of the top pitchers in baseball and deserving of one of the long-term mega contracts given out to other pitchers such as Blake Snell.
He still has a long road to back to pitching on a major league mound, but the Guardians still re-signed their ace on a fair deal for both sides.