Guardians Receive Strong Emmanuel Clase Trade Prediction
Emmanuel Clase has been the subject of a lot of trade rumors over the last few weeks.
It would make sense for the Cleveland Guardians to deal their star closer, given the team's status in the playoff picture and their depth in the bullpen.
However, one insider believes a Clase trade won't happen, at least not yet.
The Athletic's Zack Meisel is predicting that Clase won't be traded until the winter because there could be more teams willing to trade for him.
"There's a horde of contenders desperately trying to convince Cleveland to move him — and odds are, they will — just not quite yet," explained Meisel.
"Cleveland needs some bats. The Guardians could have more suitors in the offseason, when more teams have designs to contend and could talk themselves into forking over a haul for a long-term solution at closer."
This approach wouldn't be a terrible one for the Guardians, especially since they aren't completely out of the Wild Card picture and would need Clase in a potential playoff series.
Waiting to trade Clase until the winter would also allow him to prove his rough start was just that, a rough start, meaning the Guardians could possibly get an extra prospect in a deal.
However, the Guardians have some clear needs on the big league roster.
If a team offers Cleveland a package for Clase that meets these needs before the deadline, the organization should feel compelled to wait until the offseason to make a trade.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: MLB Insider Reveals Which Guardians Aren't Available for Trade
MORE: Insider Believes Guardians Star Is A Player 'To Watch' As Trade Deadline Looms
MORE: Insider Unmasks Depressing Jose Ramirez Reality for Guardians
MORE: Cleveland Guardians' All-Star Trade Talks Receive Major Declaration
MORE: Cleveland Guardians' Star Linked to NL Central Powerhouse at Trade Deadline