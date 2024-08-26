REPORT: Cleveland Guardians, San Francisco Giants Finalize Alex Cobb Trade
On July 30, the Cleveland Guardians acquired starting pitcher Alex Cobb from the San Francisco Giants to add a veteran arm to their sinking starting rotation.
The trade between the two organizations initially included Cobb going to the Guardians in exchange for RHP Jacob Bresnahan and a player to be named later.
This deal is now complete, as Robert Murray of Fansided is reporting that the PTBNL in this deal is Cleveland prospect Nate Furman.
Furman, 23, was Cleveland's fourth overall selection in the 2022 draft and started the season with the Lake County Captains (High-A). He was promoted to the Akron RubberDucks (Double-A) after just nine games.
The infielder has played both second base and third base this season, but his true potential is on offense. Furman has a .294/.391/.438 slash line and an OPS of .829 inluding three doubles, two triples, and seven home runs this season.
It makes sense that Cleveland would be willing to part ways with one of their infielders. The system is already loaded at this position, and the Guardians have their future middle infield of Andres Gimenez and Travis Bazzana locked up.
Looking at Cleveland's side of this trade, the early return from Cobb have been promising. The 36 year old has made two starts and has fiven up five earned runs in 10.1 innings of work. However, he is back on the injured list with a broken fingernail.
Now that the trade between the Guardians and Giants is complete let's just hope that Cobb can come back healthy and lead the Guardians deep into October.