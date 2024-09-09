Cleveland Guardians Should Target This Likely Bargain Bin Free Agent
The Cleveland Guardians are dialed in on their current race in the American League Central division. Heading into Monday's MLB action, they are 2.5 games ahead of the Kansas City Royals.
A strong finish will be needed in the final 19 games to secure the division title. After that, they will look to make a deep playoff run.
While all eyes are on the current season, the front office is likely already game-planning for the future. In the upcoming offseason, the Guardians will need to make a few moves in order to improve their chances even more to win a championship during the 2025 season.
Shane Bieber will be the first priority for Cleveland. He's set to hit free agency and there are already a lot of teams with rumored interest in stealing him away from the Guardians. Bringing him back is pivotal for the long-term success that the team is hoping to have.
After they lock up a return for Bieber, they will need to look at improving the rotation around him.
Fans know that Cleveland does not spend big in free agency. They're one of the most frugal teams in baseball.
That leads to the question of which players the Guardians could consider targeting.
One name to keep a very close eye on could be Chicago Cubs' impending free agent starter Kyle Hendricks.
Looking at Hendricks' numbers, he has not been good this season. That will lead to him potentially being a bargain bin option for Cleveland. He could be exactly the kind of free agent that the Guardians need to bring him.
During the 2024 MLB season with the Cubs, Hendricks has appeared in 25 games and started in 20. He has compiled a 3-11 record to go along with a 6.60 ERA, a 1.51 WHIP, a 2.2 K/BB ratio, and 107.2 innings pitched. Those numbers by themselves would not excite Cleveland fans.
However, looking back at his 2023 season, Hendricks may be a prime candidate for a huge bounce-back year in 2025.
In 2023, Hendricks made 24 starts for Chicago. He went 6-8 with a 3.74 ERA, a 1.20 WHIP, a 3.4 K/BB ratio, and 137.0 innings completed. If the Guardians were to sign him and he could pitch at that level, he would be a massive help.
Hendricks is not going to break the bank. He's the kind of free agent that could fit into Cleveland's budget.
All of that being said, the Guardians should take a long look at Hendricks. Not that long ago he was a star. He's coming off of a rough season, but on a short-term deal he would be well worth bringing in and hoping for a rebound.