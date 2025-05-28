Guardians Skipper Provides Injury Update On Steven Kwan
The Cleveland Guardians' outfield has made noise for all the wrong reasons this season. Outside of Steven Kwan, the position group has largely struggled at the plate, leaving a massive void in the lineup.
That's why many fans were concerned when Kwan left Wednesday afternoon's game with "right wrist inflammation."
Stephen Vogt gave an update on his injury after the game, and it was much more encouraging than the news could have been.
"He had some wrist discomfort, and so we just didn't want to take any chances," said Cleveland's skipper after the game.
"He kind of felt it on his swing, and we have 48 hours till our next game. We felt like it was the right call to just get him out of there, but he should be, he should be good to go on Friday."
Vogt already saying he expects Kwan to be back in the lineup on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels is obviously positive news for Cleveland's All-Star outfielder.
Hopefully, the extra rest Kwan got at the end of Wednesday's game and Thursday's off day will be exactly what he needs to rest up before a big weekend series.
Kwan is currently hitting .311/.371/.425 with an OPS of .796 on the season.
He's been the Guardians' second-best hitter behind Jose Ramirez, and it's hard to imagine what the Cleveland lineup would look like without him in it for an extended period of time.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Make Announcement Before Dodgers Game
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Shouldn't Wait To Call Up Elite Prospect
MORE: Guardians Ace Reacts After Shohei Ohtani's Improbable Home Run
MORE: Guardians Superstar Entering Rare Franchise Territory As Streak Continues
MORE: Guardians Have Clear Plan For Recently Optioned Pitcher