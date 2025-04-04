Cleveland Guardians Star Urged to Use Torpedo Bat
The biggest story in the early stages of the 2025 MLB season is the use of the torpedo bat, which was popularized by the New York Yankees but is actually being used league-wide. Could the Cleveland Guardians try their hand at the tool?
Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer specifically feels that Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan should attempt to use one, noting that it could help the All-Star increase his bat speed and, in turn, his power production.
"The bat speed, at least, is something Kwan clearly needs," Rymer wrote. "He averaged just 64.4 mph on his swings in 2024, placing in the 1st percentile and falling well short of the threshold for a 'fast' swing, which is 75 mph. ... As with [J.J.] Bleday, the times when Kwan merely has warning-track power stick out. If he could sneak just a few more over the fence with a torpedo bat, he could have 20-homer power in addition to his bat-to-ball skill and Gold Glove-winning defense."
Kwan is slashing .348/.400/.522 with one home run and three RBI over 26 plate appearances this season, so he is off to a good start. However, Cleveland could certainly use some more power from the 27-year-old, who tallied a career-high 14 homers last year.
Kwan will almost surely never be an elite power hitter, but the potential may be there for him to at least hit 20 dingers. Perhaps utilizing the torpedo bat—which takes some wood from other parts of the bat and applies to the barrel—will help him reach that level.
The Guardians could definitely use the offensive boost in general, as they have posted a .687 OPS through their first six games.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Analysts Make Massive Prediction About Guardians Top Prospect
MORE: 2025 Cleveland Guardians Top 30 Prospects: No. 24 LHP Michael Kennedy
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Offseason Addition Finding Groove With Team
MORE: Takeaways From The Cleveland Guardians Series Loss To Padres
MORE: Guardians Manager Gets Honest About Series Loss To Padres