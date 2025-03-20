Guardians Still Have 'A Lot Of Questions To Answer' With Roster
It's getting closer and closer; Opening Day is officially just one week from Thursday.
Even though the start of the 2025 season is quickly approaching, the Cleveland Guardians still have some massive questions to answer with their roster before their first game of the season against the Kansas City Royals on March 28.
One of the biggest unknowns about Cleveland's roster is who will fill the last few spots in their bullpen, especially with injuries to a few of the relievers.
That's still something Stephen Vogt said the coaching staff and front office are figuring out.
"We still have a lot of decisions to make [with the bullpen], and rotation wise, too." said Vogt during a recent media availability.
"We still have a lot of questions to answer, and I think that's a good thing. We've had a lot of really good competition in camp. They're making our decisions really difficult, which is what we ask for, and they're doing a great job of that."
It's not just the pitching staff that is taking up time and attention for Cleveland's top decision-makers.
The Guardians also still have to figure out who they will roll out at second base to start the season.
"Like I said, we have a lot of difficult decisions to make, and second base is one of them," continued Vogt.
All of these questions will be answered in time, and it's important to remember that Cleveland can (and likely will) re-assess the bullpen and infield as the season progresses.
But as for the first lineup of the season, Vogt made it clear that some tough decisions still need to be made.
