Guardians Trade Proposal With Red Sox Lands Former Top Prospect

Could the Cleveland Guardians swing this interesting trade with the Boston Red Sox?

Matthew Schmidt

May 3, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt (12) reacts in the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Guardians have made numerous trades throughout the offseason, most recently sending outfielder Tyler Freeman to the Colorado Rockies in exchange for fellow outfielder Nolan Jones. But is it possible the Guardians aren't done dealing?

Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer has pitched a rather interesting trade idea for Cleveland, proposing that it sends pitcher Triston McKenzie to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for second baseman Vaughn Grissom.

"Grissom, 24, is at least another possibility for second base, and Cleveland could hope to capitalize on whatever hunger he would be feeling after flopping in Boston," Rymer wrote. "Also, he was a .330 hitter at Triple-A as recently as 2023. As for McKenzie, he's already been demoted from the rotation to the bullpen. Not undeservedly, mind you, but he likewise could use a change of scenery."

Grissom is a former top prospect that the Red Sox acquired in a trade that sent Chris Sale to the Atlanta Braves back in December 2023.

He played in 31 games during his debut campaign in Boston, slashing .190/.246/.219 over 114 plate appearances. So, yeah: Grissom may have already worn out his welcome, especially considering that he also managed just a .758 OPS at Triple-A Worcester.

However, Grissom has a very impressive track record in the minors, owning a lifetime .312/.404/.463 slash line across 1,705 trips to the dish. Perhaps the Guardians could revitalize him?

It may be worth the risk for Cleveland, seeing as how McKenzie may be a lost cause after a very rough spring. The Guardians definitely need a long-term answer at second base, and while Juan Brito may ultimately be the solution, it never hurts to have options, and Grissom is certainly an interesting one.

Matthew Schmidt
