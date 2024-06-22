Former Guardians SS Amed Rosario Hit By Pitch In Face, Appears Alright
Former Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario was hit in the face by a pitch from Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jared Jones on Saturday afternoon.
Rosario, who now plays for the Tampa Bay Rays, was facing Jones in the top of the first inning when it occurred. To top it off, it was a 100 mph fastball.
Fortunately, he somehow appears to be alright.
Not surprisingly, Rosario exited the game.
Going into Saturday's action, Rosario was slashing .301/.323/.416 with two home runs and 24 RBI over 217 plate appearances.
The 28-year-old spent two-and-a-half seasons with the Guardians after coming over in a trade that sent Francisco Lindor to the New York Mets in January 2021.
Rosario posted a couple of decent seasons in Cleveland, slashing .282/.321/.409 with 11 homers and 57 RBI in 2021 and following that up with a very similar .283/.312/.403 slash line in 2022. He logged 11 long balls while driving in 71 runs in the latter campaign.
The Guardians then traded Rosario to the Los Angeles Dodgers for pitcher Noah Syndergaard midway through the 2023 season.
Rosario went on to sign with the Rays this past February.
The Dominican native has been doing a little bit of everything for Tampa Bay this year, playing shortstop, third base, second base and some outfield. He has even served as a designated hitter several times.
He was originally signed by the Mets as an amateur free agent back in 2012. He made his big-league debut in New York in 2017 and spent four seasons in the Big Apple. However, he was largely a disappointment before being sent to Cleveland as part of the Lindor deal.
Rosario owns a lifetime .274/.309/.401 slash line. While not much of a hitter, he has been a solid defensive shortstop for the majority of his career.