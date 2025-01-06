Guardians' Ace Pitcher Discusses Injury Recovery, Provides Update
Last month, the Cleveland Guardians re-signed ace starting pitcher Shane Bieber to a one-year contract in free agency.
After the departures of 2024 midseason acquisitions Matthew Boyd and Alex Cobb, Bieber will look to re-join Cleveland's starting rotation this year.
Through two starts, the 29-year-old got off to a historic start to begin the 2024 campaign. However, his year was unfortunately cut short due to undergoing season-ending Tommy John surgery.
On Monday, Bieber appeared on "The Chris Rose Rotation" podcast, where he discussed his recovery and a potential timetable to return to the mound.
"Hopefully it'll be June or July," Bieber said. "If it's before then, great. If it's after then, great. But ultimately, I'm focusing every day for when I do come back, to come back at 100 percent. Everything's going well and tracking really well, and I'm happy to share that with you."
The right-hander has had a remarkable career with Cleveland so far. In seven seasons with the team, Bieber has been named a two-time All-Star and the 2019 All-Star Game MVP, while also winning the 2020 American League Cy Young Award and a 2022 American League Gold Glove Award.
While he is eager to return to game action, the Guardians star is making sure he remains focused on his recovery and does not look too far ahead during the process.
"Even when I ask dates, because I want to push, push, push and do as much as I possibly can," Bieber said. "And I'm thankful to be surrounded by people that know that about me, and people that can pull me back and just keep me focused on what's in right front of me day in and day out."