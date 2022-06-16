Guardians Beat The Rockies To Get Series Sweep

The Guardians stay hot on a warm day in Denver as they beat the Rockies 4-2 and get the sweep.

The Pitching Shows Up Again

Triston McKenzie had another fantastic start! In the first inning, he got in a jam with runners at second and third with no outs but was able to get out of it and never looked back. He finished with six innings pitched, one walk, one earned run, and six strikeouts.

Byran Shaw came in the seventh and immediately gave up two hits and a walk to load the bases with nobody out, leaving it up to Eli Morgan to get out of the jam.

The last time Morgan was faced with a bases-loaded situation he gave up a grand slam, but this time Morgan only gave up one run which was a sacrifice fly. Considering the situation, this was definitely a win for him and the Guardians as they were able to hold onto the lead.

Emmanuel Clase came in the ninth inning and got his third consecutive save, which was also the third game in a row that ended in a double play. Clase continues his case to be on the AL All-Star team and represent the Guardians in L.A.

The Offense Continues to Roll

The Guardians had a big second inning and got the scoring started early taking a 3-0 lead! Richie Palacios got the scoring party started with a ground-out to second, but scored Andres Gimenez in the process. Austin Hedges joined the RBI club after a base knock drove in Owen Miller after he had a double.

Amed Rosario then hit in Hedges and also had a sacrifice fly later in the game while extending his hitting streak to 10 games. Rosario has been on fire lately and had nine hits in the three-game series against the Rockies. He is heating up at the right time for the Guardians as they face some tougher competition.

Heading To Los Angeles

The Guardians will travel to Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers for another interleague series. Zach Plesac will be going up against Clayton Kershaw tomorrow night in the series opener which will be broadcasted on Apple TV+ with the first pitch at 10:10 pm.

