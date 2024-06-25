Guardians Select Top Infielder In Post College World Series Mock Draft
A lot of attention has been given to the Cleveland Guardians about their trade deadline plans as they look to make a playoff run this season. However, they have a big decision to make well before the deadline and that’s who they plan to take with the first overall pick in the MLB Draft.
Gabe Lacques of USA Today Sports released his latest mock draft on Tuesday morning and predicted the Guardians to select one of the top infielders in the draft in Oregon State 2B Travis Bazzana.
Here’s their rationale for the Guardians selecting the top infielder.
“See what we mean about no consensus No. 2? Well, there’s nearly a whole month to adjust your dart tosses as teams juggle slot money and bonus pools. But Bazzana, a 21-year-old Aussie who batted .407 with 28 home runs last year, can move quickly to Cleveland and bring a near plug-and-play dynamic with their current group.”
Lacques makes a great point at the beginning of his explanation for why the Guardians should select Bazzana, there isn’t a clear-cut number-one overall pick in the draft this year.
Just last week, Keith Law of The Athletic predicted the Guardians to select Georgia OF Charlie Condon and ESPN projected Cleveland to take West Virginia INF JJ Wetherholt first overall. With that being said, MLB Pipeline also had the Guardians selecting Bazzana in their latest mock draft showing some agreement.
Cleveland can’t go wrong with their selection. There are plenty of great players in this draft who will instantly become one of their top prospects in their farm system.
However, a middle infield of Bazzana and Andres Gimenez for the next five to seven years has the potential to be one of the best in baseball.