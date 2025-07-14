Insider Exposes Alarming Red Flag for Guardians' Top Draft Pick
The Cleveland Guardians mostly received glowing reviews for their decision in the first round of the MLB Draft, selecting Texas A&M outfielder Jace LaViolette with the 27th overall pick.
However, some concerning details have surfaced about LaViolette.
Guardians Prospective has revealed that LaViolette just underwent a second surgery to repair the hand injury he suffered during the SEC Tournament this past year.
While the procedure is said to have been "minor" and "just a cleanup," it obviously does raise some concerns, and Guardians Prospective went as far to say that Cleveland could potentially prevent LaViolette from making his minor-league debut in 2025.
There is no doubt that LaViolette has tantalizing talent, as evidenced by the fact that he slashed .285/.432/.651 throughout his collegiate career. His best campaign came in 2024, when he registered a .305/.449/.726 slash line, totaling 29 home runs and 78 RBI over 334 plate appearances.
On top of that, the 6-foot-6, 230-pound phenom can play all three outfield positions and do so at a pretty high level. Some even consider LaViolette a five-tool player, as evidenced by the fact that he stole 32 bases across his NCAA tenure.
But if LaViolette is unable to consistently stay healthy, none of that will matter.
Of course, you can understand why the Guardians decided to take the risk. LaViolette is an incredible talent, and hand injuries typically aren't cause for major concern. In this case, though, the fact that he just underwent a second surgery is a bit alarming. We'll see how Cleveland decides to handle it.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Draft Pick Compared To Future Hall of Famer
MORE: Guardians Had Clear Strategy During First Night Of MLB Draft
MORE: Guardians Use Draft Pick From Josh Naylor Trade On Fascinating Pitcher
MORE: Guardians Take Intriguing Infielder In Round Two of MLB Draft
MORE: Guardians Select Power-Hitting Outfielder In First Round of MLB Draft