MLB Insider Reveals Main Cleveland Guardians' Trade Deadline Plan
If the Cleveland Guardians are serious about being a playoff team this season, then they can't sit on the sidelines during the MLB trade deadline.
The front office must address some of the clear holes on Cleveland's roster.
MLB insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently revealed what position the Guardians are targeting with the deadline rapidly approaching
"Similar to recent years, the Guardians have been asking around about the availability of possible right-field upgrade options, hoping to improve the production in the middle of their lineup," wrote Bowden.
It's not shocking that Cleveland is in the market for an impact outfield bat.
The Guardians currently rank 30th in MLB with a wRC+ of 43 (with a wRC+ of 100 being league average). As a group, Cleveland's right fielders have combined to hit .182/.232/.277 and an OPS of .509.
Cleveland doesn't have a lack of options in right field right now, but none of them have been able to secure a full-time spot in the lineup.
Jhonkensy Noel was recently optioned back down to Triple-A after a slow start, and Johnathan Rodriguez has still struggled with big-league pitching.
Nolan Jones has shown promising signs at times, and Lane Thomas' return from the injured list should also help out.
However, it's clear that Cleveland needs another proven big-league hitter to solidify itself as a true playoff contender this season.
That said before the Guardians give up multiple prospects for a rental outfielder, the front office must fully analyze the options that they have, including calling up highly touted prospects Chase DeLauter and CJ Kayfus.
