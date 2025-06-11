Cleveland Guardians Receive Strong Recognition In Recent Player Poll
The Cleveland Guardians may not be the biggest spenders in free agency or always landing star players at the trade deadline.
However, they remain one of the most consistent organizations in MLB and consistently find themselves in playoff contention.
This narrative is well-known throughout the league, and some of the Guardians' standouts were recently given high praise in an anonymous player poll conducted by The Athletic.
Check out the full poll and results here.
When it comes to which hitter a pitcher would least want to throw against in a potential Game 7 of the World Series, four of the 64 respondents voted for Guardians superstar Jose Ramirez with their sole vote.
One of the anonymous pitchers credited Ramirez for being "very clutch."
Players were also asked which manager (excluding their own) they would want to play for. Cleveland's own second-year skipper, Stephen Vogt, came in third place with 15 votes.
Former Guardians manager Terry Francona came in second place with 17 votes.
Players across MLB praised the Guardians for their hiring of Vogt back in the fall of 2023, so it isn't too surprising to see him this high up on the list.
One anonymous player described Vogt as an "Awesome guy. Fun to be around. Everybody knew he was going to be a manager before."
Ramirez is a generational-type player, and Vogt is already considered one of the better managers in MLB.
This is something fans of the Guardians already know, but it's cool to see other players around the league recognize it, too.
