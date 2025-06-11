Takeaways From Cleveland Guardians Series Loss vs. Reds
The Cleveland Guardians experienced plenty of emotions in their series loss against the Cincinnati Reds.
The first two games were loaded with frustration, while the finale was filled with a little bit of relief before a long road trip.
Here are three takeaways from Cleveland's series loss to the Reds.
Guardians Must Stay "Relaxed" At The Plate
Cleveland's offensive struggles over the last two weeks have been well-documented.
Through the first two games of the series, the Guardians combined for just four total runs and 10 hits. However, Cleveland was able to avoid a sweep in the series finale and exploded for 11 runs on 13 hits.
Stephen Vogt said the biggest difference between the team he watched on Wednesday compared to the first two games of the series was "They just look relaxed."
"It looked like we weren't pressing. We waited for our pitch, and when we got it, we didn't miss it, and that happens. We need to relax. That happens when you just go up there, look for a pitch, and be yourself, not trying to do more," said Cleveland's skipper.
If, indeed, all it took to turn around the offensive woes was a shift to a more free-swinging and cool-headed mindset, the Guardians need to ensure they bring that same mentality with them on their road trip.
Carlos Santana's Veteran Impact
Carlos Santana celebrated the anniversary of his MLB debut on Wednesday, and he showed during the series why he's been a big leaguer for the last 15 years.
Santana's impact was felt everywhere on the field over the last three games.
He displayed his Gold Glove defense with a few stellar plays at first base, including robbing TJ Friedel of a hit on a bunt attempt. The 39-year-old also became the second-oldest player in franchise history to hit a grand slam.
Most importantly, Santana was the veteran voice of reason in the clubhouse following Tuesday's one-run game.
He reminded everyone just how long the season is and how important it is to "keep the fight."
Cleveland's Solid Starting Pitching
Cleveland's starting pitching deserves some recognition for an overall solid series against the Reds.
Luis Ortiz's start in the series opener wasn't perfect, giving up nine hits and four earned runs in 4.2 innings. However, he did strike out five hitters and worked himself out of multiple jams, too.
The real standouts were Slade Cecconi and Logan Allen.
Cecconi tied a career-high with eight strikeouts, issued just a single walk, and only gave up one earned run in 5.0 innings of work on Tuesday. Allen followed that up with a quality start in the finale, struck out six batters, and retired 10 of the first 11 batters he faced.
Were any of these Cy Young worthy starts? Not exactly.
However, a team should be in a good spot if this is the production they're getting from the back end of their rotation.
