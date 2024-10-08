MLB to Take Over Cleveland Guardians' TV Broadcasts
The Cleveland Guardians officially have a new plan in place for their television broadcasts for the 2025 MLB season.
After Bally Sports opted to not renew the Guardians for next season, fans wondered what would end up happening to their teams broadcasts. That answer has now been given.
According to a Mandy Bell, the Cleveland reporter for MLB.com, Major League Baseball will handle the TV rights for the 2025 season.
Bell mentioned that games will be able to be watched on television, which channel information being revealed closer to Opening Day. The new agreement will also eliminate local blackouts.
Needless to say, this is good news for Guardians fans.
Evan Drellich of The Athletic shared a statement that dishes out more information on the change.
Next season, Cleveland will be one of the most popular teams in baseball. Right now, they're fighting with the Detroit Tigers in the ALDS round of the MLB postseason. They look to have a championship window open for some years to come.
Fans will be able to watch games and the drama with Bally Sports is over.
Hopefully, if all goes according top lan, Guardians fans will gear up to watch new broadcasts about the defending champions. Cleveland certainly has a chance to make a run at a World Series this season.
While most of the focus right now is on the Guardians and their playoff run, this is big news in Cleveland. It will open up the ability for many fans to watch the team.
Quite a few teams will be going the same route. It's a major switch, but one that should be a plus for all fans of the teams who are involved in this.