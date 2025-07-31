REPORT: Dodgers and Blue Jays Attempting to Trade for Steven Kwan
As the 6 p.m. ET MLB trade deadline approaches, two likely playoff teams are looking to acquire a major talent from the Cleveland Guardians.
According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays have attempted to trade for outfielder Steven Kwan. With the Guardians sitting at 54-54, the 27-year-old is coveted by the two postseason-bound teams.
"The Toronto Blue Jays continue to talk to the Minnesota Twins about reliever Griffin Jax and the Cleveland Guardians about outfielder Steven Kwan, according to sources briefed on the discussions," Rosenthal said at 5 p.m. ET. "Neither player is seen as particularly likely to be traded. The Los Angeles Dodgers also are talking to the Guardians about Kwan, but consider a trade for him a longshot."
Kwan, an All-Star for the second time in his career, is hitting .286 with a .758 OPS, a 3.1 WAR and nine home runs. The left fielder won a Gold Glove in 2024 as he helped bring the Guardians to the ALCS.
Cleveland already traded pitchers Shane Bieber (Blue Jays) and Paul Sewald (Tigers) earlier in the day on Thursday, but a potential Kwan trade is becoming increasingly less likely. The Dodgers acquired Washington Nationals outfielder Alex Call ahead of the deadline, potentially removing the defending champions from the Kwan market.
