Well, all good things must come to an end.

Heading into Sunday night's game four of the ALDS, Cal Quantrill had a record of 14-0 at Progressive Field. He hadn't lost there since being traded to Cleveland by the San Diego Padres back in the summer of 2020.

Quantrill and New York's own, Vic Raschi are the only players in the history of MLB to record a win in 14 games without recording a loss in a single park.

Pretty impressive streak he was on.

Oct 16, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill (47) throws a pitch against the New York Yankees during game four of the ALDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

But, that all came to an end during game four of the ALDS when the Yankees beat the Guardians. Quantrill pitched five innings and gave up four hits and three earned runs. This included another home run to the Yankee outfielder, Harrison Bader.

This was Bader's second home run off Quantrill in the ALDS. The other one came at Yankee Stadium in game one.

Quantrill ended up settling down in the fourth and fifth inning, but with it being a playoff game he was never going to make it through the order three times.

In retrospect, it's still pretty crazy to think that Cal was traded to Cleveland over two years ago now and he finally recorded his first loss at Progressive Field. Also, the loss would come in the ALDS.

Even with the loss, Quantrill has been one of the Guardians' most consistent pitchers all season and they wouldn't be where they are at without him.

-----

-----

