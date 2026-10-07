Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Every ALDS and NLDS Game on Wednesday)

Not one, not two, but four teams are on the brink of elimination on Wednesday night in the MLB Playoffs, as there are two ALDS Game 3 matchups and two NLDS Games 4 matchups, starting at 4 p.m. EST:

Cleveland Guardians @ Chicago White Sox

Los Angeles Dodgers @ Atlanta Braves

Tampa Bay Rays @ New York Yankees

Milwaukee Brewers @ San Diego Padres

San Diego kept its season alive on Tuesday night with a one-run win over the Brewers, but the Atlanta Braves dropped a home game against the defending champion Dodgers, moving L.A. back to +150 to win the World Series this season . There is a chance that all four series could come to an end tonight, though oddsmakers don’t see that happening.

The Guardians are the only road team facing elimination on Wednesday, and the Yankees and Padres are the only teams that are favored to win. Atlanta is an underdog with Tyler Mahle on the mound against Los Angeles’ Tyler Glasnow while the Guardians are slight dogs on the road against their division rival.

With so much at stake on Wednesday, how should bettors attack the slate?

Both SI Betting’s Peter Dewey and Ryan Gilbert have previewed the four games in MLB on Wednesday, making player prop and game picks for each matchup.

Here’s a look at some of their favorites as New York, Cleveland, San Diego and Atlanta look to stave off elimination.

MLB Best Bets for ALDS, NLDS Action on Oct. 7

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Chicago White Sox Moneyline (-120) vs. Cleveland Guardians – Ryan Gilbert

Tyler Glasnow OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-111) – Ryan Gilbert

Tampa Bay Rays Moneyline (+134) vs. New York Yankees – Ryan Gilbert

Milwaukee Brewers-San Diego Padres UNDER 7.5 (-117) – Peter Dewey

Chicago White Sox Moneyline (-120) vs. Cleveland Guardians – Ryan Gilbert

Will this be the end of the road for Cleveland? Gilbert shared in his betting preview why he’s targeting the red-hot White Sox to win Game 3:

I’m not getting in the way of the White Sox right now.

The Guardians may have edged out Chicago for the division, but that hasn’t affected the Sox. They had no problem sweeping the Houston Astros, and now have a chance to keep their Cinderella run going with a sweep of a division rival.

The White Sox went 48-33 at home this season, and took two of three from the Guardians in their last series at Rate Field back in August.

The Guardians probably weren’t going to go too deep into October anyway, but it looks like they’re going to be another division winner with a bye week to fall to a red-hot Wild Card squad.

Tyler Glasnow OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-111) – Ryan Gilbert

Gilbert picked the Dodgers to win on Wednesday night in his betting preview , but he also had an intriguing prop for starter Tyler Glasnow in his 2026 postseason debut:

After missing more than three months, Glasnow returned in August and struck out 49 batters in 34.1 innings across six starts.

He had at least seven strikeouts in all but one of those starts, including seven against the Braves in his first start back on Aug. 25. Of course, he also had those 21 strikeouts in his last two starts.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto struck out 10 batters in seven innings on Tuesday. Glasnow can get to at least seven here.

Tampa Bay Rays Moneyline (+134) vs. New York Yankees – Ryan Gilbert

Can the Rays complete the sweep on Wednesday? Gilbert believes this team is undervalued on the road against the reeling Yankees:

One of the issues the Rays had this season was finding success on the road. They were one of the best home teams in the league, and while they were still over .500 on the road, 43-38 isn’t quite as impressive as 55-26 at home.

The Yankees might be drawing dead, though. The Rays already beat Gerrit Cole and Cam Schlittler, and Tampa Bay was 31-17 against left-handed pitchers like Max Fried in the regular season.

New York surely deserves to be the favorite in a must-win game, but not quite at this price. There’s value on the Rays as road underdogs, and a cheeky -1.5 (+219) might be nice to have in pocket.

Milwaukee Brewers-San Diego Padres UNDER 7.5 (-117) – Peter Dewey

Dewey is avoiding a side in this critical Game 4 and betting on these two pitching staffs dominating once again:

These teams have played three straight one-run games, including a walk-off win for the Brewers in Game 2. All three games have combined for seven or fewer runs, and I’m going back to the well and taking the UNDER in Game 4.

While Walker Buehler is far from the Padres’ best pitcher, he’s been great in his playoff career, posting a 3.04 ERA across 19 outings. He’s also won a World Series, so this moment isn’t too big for the Padres right-hander.

I expect both teams to use their bullpens quite a bit in this game, especially since the Brewers haven’t even announced a starter.

In the playoffs, Milwaukee has a 0.64 bullpen ERA while the Padres have a 1.69 bullpen ERA. These teams were also No. 3 (Milwaukee) and No. 5 (San Diego) in bullpen ERA during the regular season.

These teams were also No. 2 (Milwaukee) and No. 10 (San Diego) in team ERA during the regular season. So, the great pitching in this series isn’t coming out of nowhere.

Milwaukee was the better offense during the regular season, but the uncertainty on the mound has led oddsmakers to favor San Diego at home. I don’t want a part of a side since all three of these games have come down to the wire, so I’ll bet on both managers using their bullpens – with an off day tomorrow – as much as they can to limit the opposition.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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