3 Players Who Saved the Guardians Season Wednesday Night in Game 3 ALDS Win

The Cleveland Guardians found the energy that they needed in Game 3 in Chicago on Wednesday afternoon.

After struggling to find any offense in the first two games of the ALDS, the Guardians came out swinging, quite literally, to help Cleveland win 9-3 with their backs against the wall. It was a complete turnaround against the White Sox from how they had been performing up to today.

Of course, Cleveland’s pitching had a role in securing the big win, but major credit is due for their offense, who were able to get their bats some life on the south side of Chicago.

There’s still more work to be done heading into Game 4, especially with it still being a win-or-go-home game. Here are the three Guardians players who saved Cleveland’s season in Game 3:

Jo Adell

Oct 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Jo Adell (7) hits a three-run triple during the third inning against the Chicago White Sox in game three of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All the talk surrounding Adell coming into this game was his issues striking out at the plate in the first two games. Late in the eighth inning of Game 2, Adell’s bat came alive, and he carried his momentum over into today’s critical game.

On the day, Adell tallied two hits and a walk while also knocking three RBIs to help fuel Cleveland’s rally to put this game out of reach. He was calm, cool, and collected at the plate, which was exactly what he needed to adjust.

This performance goes to show how important he is to this Guardians lineup, considering he was one of their premier additions at the trade deadline. Now, his offense is helping Cleveland step-by-step work themselves back into this series.

He’ll need to continue his onslaught in Game 4, especially if he continues batting fourth in the order.

Jose Ramirez

Oct 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) hits a double during the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox in game three of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finally, when the team needed Ramirez most, he came through and delivered with an inspiring performance today against the White Sox. Both offensively and defensively, Ramirez made plays that kept their foot on the gas for Cleveland.

Ramirez has been bad historically for the Guardians in the postseason throughout his career but is quieting that conversation with his contributions today. Ramirez put up two hits, two runs, and two RBIs with a walk as well against Chicago in Game 3.

Not to mention, he made incredible plays at third base to retire multiple White Sox batters. His defense was never much of a question mark, so it’s nice to know the team can rely on him to make those difficult plays to keep runners off the bases.

As the veteran presence in the dugout and on the field, this young team needs Ramirez to continue producing. His contributions may have single handedly fired this team up to get them back in business.

Patrick Bailey

Oct 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Guardians catcher Patrick Bailey (16) celebrates with right fielder Chase DeLauter (24) after scoring during the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox in game three of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not many people realize how important it is having defensive standout catchers behind the plate until it matters most. This was one of those games that Bailey needed at his best, especially with it being a bullpen game, and he didn’t disappoint.

With solid challenges late in the game to keep the momentum in Cleveland’s favor, and a pair of hits while recording a run as well was enough to earn himself another start behind the plate.

Even if his offense is shaky at times, his experience is exactly what the Guardians need in a tough divisional series like this. After being silenced in the first two games, Bailey let it be known that he’s also a contributor to this team's success.

Bailey will look to keep his strong showing going heading into Thursday’s Game 4, where the Guardians need everything they can get out of him both catching and hitting.