Cleveland Guardians Should Target Lethal AL Star Hitter
It's pretty obvious that the Cleveland Guardians need help on offense this season.
Through the month of June, the Guardians are 4-6 while averaging 3.4 runs per game and batting .231 during the 10-game stretch. While manager Stephen Vogt and his squad are battling through a rough stint, Cleveland is only 0.5 games out of a wild card spot. If the franchise wants to continue to make a push for a playoff spot in 2025, the front office must take a hard look at Athletics' slugger Brent Rooker.
Despite the Athletics' struggles this season, Rooker has been a bright spot for the team's offense. In 70 games this season, the 30-year-old is batting .276 with 15 home runs and 41 RBIs as the Athletics' primary designated hitter.
Rooker is a perfect fit for the Guardians lineup due to his reverse splits as a right-handed hitter. The former Silver Slugger award winner is batting .327 with 11 RBIs and an OPS of 1.090 against left-handed pitching throughout the 2025 season. Cleveland has faced their fair share of woes this year against lefty pitching, as they have a team batting average of .218 in those situations.
In addition Rooker excelling against lefties, he would provide some much-need diversity to a Guardians offense that features multiple left-handed hitters.
Cleveland has multiple lefty bats (Kyle Manzardo, Steven Kwan, and David Fry) and multiple switch-hitters (Carlos Santana, Jose Ramirez and Angel Martinez), but lack consistency from the right side of the plate. Rooker offers stability in the lineup, while also being a necessary righty in the middle of the lineup.
