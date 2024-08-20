What To Watch For In Cleveland Guardians, New York Yankees Series
Two old foes will meet at Yankee Stadium this week for a three-game series as the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees are set to face off in a rematch of the 2022 ALDS.
Here are three things to watch for in their matchup.
Matthew Boyd’s Second Start
Matthew Boyd is projected to make his second start with the Guardians in the series opener on Tuesday. Boyd was phenomenal in his debut last week as he threw 5.1 innings, gave up one earned run, struck out six batters, and issued no walks.
However, the veteran arm is up for a test against the Yankees with sluggers Aaron Judge and Juan Soto at the top of the order. Giancarlo Stanton has also been swinging a hot bat recently, and players such as D.J. LeMahieu, Anthony Volpe, and Oswaldo Cabrera can get a big hit at a moment’s notice.
It will be interesting to see if Boyd can maintain his command while still producing swing-and-miss pitches like he did at his first start. If not, this Yankees lineup could rack up the hits.
Can Cleveland Time Up The Change Up?
The strategy to stop Cleveland's lineup is no longer a secret. Just throw changeups.
This is what worked for the Minnesota Twins and the Milwaukee Brewers and the Yankees would be wise to use the same plan with their pitchers.
New York is projected to start rookie Luis Gil on the mound in game one and his changeup has been his second-best pitch this season. Batters have an opponent average of just .188 off of it and a strikeout percentile of 22.5 percent.
Luckily for the Guardians, Nestor Cortes and Gerrit Cole (who are projected to be the other two starters) don’t throw their changeups as often. But they will have to watch out for it out of the bullpen, with relievers Luke Weaver and Tommy Kahnle having solid changeups.
Top Of Guardians Lineup Needs Set The Tone
The offense has been in a slump ever since the All-Star Break, and it’s reaching a concerning level with the Twins just 2.0 games back in the division. The part of the order that really needs to step up is the top with Steven Kwan, Jose Ramirez, Josh Naylor, and whoever Stephen Vogt chooses to hit second (Will Brennan or Lane Thomas).
The Kwan-Ramirez-Naylor trio did a great job at leading the offense at the beginning of the season, now they need to be the tone-setters to help them get out of their slump which needs to start against the Yankees.