Chase DeLauter Proving Cleveland's Rookies Can Be The Difference-Makers in the ALCS

Undoubtedly, Cleveland has relied on its rookies' performance throughout the 2026 season. Three of their rookies have already made a name for themselves as everyday contributors. Chase DeLauter, Parker Messick, and Travis Bazzana have been heavily relied on up to this point in the postseason.

Chase DeLauter showed consistency in the ALDS, tallying five singles and two RBIs. His only missing piece in the postseason was power. But that changed in the sixth inning, when DeLauter drove a Drew Rasmussen fastball to the opposite field for a home run. It was DeLauter's first postseason home run.

Later in the eighth inning, DeLauter lined a ball into the right-field corner for a double. José Ramírez advanced to third on the play, putting two Guardians in scoring position with no outs.

DeLauter ultimately finished the night 3-for-4 with one RBI and three runs scored, and was a triple shy of the cycle.

Guardians veteran first baseman Nathaniel Lowe praised DeLauter's offensive presence after the game. "Chase is such a polished at-bat," He said. "You can't teach it the way that he sees the ball," Lowe pointed out.

A MONSTER game from Chase DeLauter at the plate leads Cleveland to a 7-3 victory! 💪 pic.twitter.com/UE8T9OuFid — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) October 13, 2026

"Our whole goal was just to come in here and play our brand of baseball and just see what could happen," DeLauter said after the game. "Man, I couldn't do it with a better group of guys. The veterans, the young guys. It's special," he added.

The young guys have been the glue holding the lineup together so far this postseason. While the Guardians have veterans throughout their lineup, three rookies started for Cleveland in Game One of the ALCS after Petey Halpin got the nod in place of Angel Martinez.

Cleveland will rely heavily on another rookie in Game Two as Parker Messick starts his third postseason game. As a Tampa Bay native, Messick will make his first playoff appearance in his hometown.

Parker Messick will start Tuesday night against the Rays in his Tampa Bay backyard.



Messick has pitched well near home, allowing just one run over six innings in Tampa last season.



He struggled with command in the ALDS, allowing 4 earned runs and 6 walks over 6.2 innings… pic.twitter.com/Qjmmr6gnkf — Strikeouts & Dingers (@KsAndDingers) October 13, 2026

"It's always a special boost when you get to play at home as a player," said Guardians manager Stephen Vogt. "The people who helped you get to where you are, you get to go perform for them," he explained.

So far in the postseason, Messick has shown flashes of his capabilities. Despite being credited with a loss in Game One of the ALDS, Messick pitched 4.1 innings and allowed only two runs. In his second start, he lasted only 2.1 innings and gave up two runs.

Rays hitters vs. Parker Messick:



🔺.205 AVG (15-for-73)

🔺.227 OBP

🔺.460 OPS

🔺19 Ks | 2 BB

🔺Best perfomer: Ryan Vilade (3-for-7, .857 OPS)



The Guardians' ace will have a chance to put Cleveland ahead 2-0 #StandGuard pic.twitter.com/1lRomF3pLA — SleeperGuardians (@SleeperGuards) October 13, 2026

Messick has a chance to give Cleveland a 2-0 series lead ahead of a three-game home stand at Progressive Field, Games Three through Five.

Cleveland's postseason success boils down to their refusal to shy away from their brand of baseball both offensively and defensively. "I think a lot of it is going to come down to straight execution on all aspects," Stephen Vogt said. "There's going to be traffic on both sides," he stressed.

A combination of veteran leadership and rookie talent, coming together to play clean baseball, may be the recipe for clinching a Guardians World Series berth for the first time since 2016.